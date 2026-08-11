FOX 17 is your home for the Lions 2026 preseason games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is West Michigan's home for the Detroit Lions 2026 preseason. All three games ahead of the NFL season will air on FOX 17.

Game 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals is set for Thursday, August 13. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Game 2 against the Washington Commanders will be Saturday, August 22. Coverage will start at 11:30 a.m. with kickoff at noon. The LIV Golf Individual Championship from Indianapolis will be available to watch on The Spot Grand Rapids during the Lions game.

Game 3 against the Indianapolis Colts will come a week later on Saturday, August 29. Coverage is set for 12:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The IndyCar Snap-On Makers and Fixers 250 will be carried on The Spot Grand Rapids during the Lions game.

Replays of all three preseason games will be available on the Sunday after the game.

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