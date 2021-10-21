NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL has agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims.

That's according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Critics say the use of “race-norming” in the testing makes it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards that average $500,000 or more.

The proposed changes come after months of closed-door negotiations between the NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired players

About 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees are Black.

A federal judge must still approve the new plan.