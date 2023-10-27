New bobbleheads pay tribute to all-women Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo baseball champions

MILWAUKEE — New bobbleheads have been unveiled commemorating the Grand Rapids Chicks and Kalamazoo Lassies.

The unveiling comes in celebration of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Champions Bobbleheads’ (AAGPBL) 80th anniversary.

The league ran from 1943–54, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (NBHFM).

We’re told the Chicks won championships in 1947 and 1953. The Lassies won the AAGPBL’s last championship in 1954.

NBHFM says bobbleheads have also been made representing the Rockford Peaches, Racine Belles, South Bend Blue Sox and Milwaukee Chicks.

"We’re excited to release bobbleheads of the six teams to claim championships in the 12-year history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including the Grand Rapids Chicks and Kalamazoo Lassies,” says NBHFM CEO Phil Sklar. “The women who played in the AAGPBL were role models that paved the way for women in professional sports and beyond, and we think these new bobbleheads are the perfect tribute.”

Each bobblehead is individually numbered out of 1,943 and costs $40 plus shipping. The complete set may be purchased for $225.

Snag yours on NBHFM’s website.

