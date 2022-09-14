WMU seeks repeat performance against Pitt

WMU preps for Pitt

Last season, Western Michigan went into Pittsburgh and won, 44-41.

The Panthers went on to win the ACC.

Now, Pitt is headed to Kalamazoo for the rematch this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Waldo Stadium.

"I'm just really looking forward to doing what we did last year," WMU running back Sean Tyler said. "Going out there with the same energy, same mentality, same type of fight and just going in here and getting the win. Especially in the home opener Saturday night with all of our fans. it will be the perfect atmosphere and perfect time to get this thing going."

This will be the Broncos first home game of the season after falling at Michigan State and then bouncing back with a win at Ball State last week.

"The offense and defense was kind of up and down," Western Michigan quarterback Jack Salopek said about the Ball State game. "When we were struggling the defense stepped up and when they were struggling we stepped up so it showed that we can feed off each other and when we can put a four quarter game together we can be special."

This week, the Broncos are looking for a repeat performance against the 23rd ranked team in the country.

"Just accepting the challenge," Salopek added. "Obviously we went into their place last year and beat them. It's not like we can't do that again so we're ready."

Saturday will mark the third time since 2015 that a power five team has played at WMU, Michigan Sate (2015) and Syracuse (2018).