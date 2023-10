KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team won its season opener Thursday beating visiting Ferris State 6-4 at Lawson Arena.

WMU tops Ferris State 6-4 in season opener

Dylan Wendt had a goal and four assists, Luke Grainger had a pair of goals and two assists in the win.

Nick Nardecchia, Jacob Dirks, Stepan Pokorny and Antonio Venuto scored the Bulldogs goals.

The two teams will meet again Friday night in Big Rapids.