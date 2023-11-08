WMU recovers to beat CMU, retain Victory Cannon trophy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan lost a 21-7 halftime lead, but recovered with 17 unanswered fourth quarter points to beat rival Central Michigan 38-28 on Tuesday night.

WMU recovers to beat CMU 38-28 and retain the Victory Cannon Trophy

With the win the Broncos retain the Victory Cannon Trophy and also win the Michigan MAC trophy.

WMU quarterback Hayden Wolff threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns including a 41-yarder to Leroy Thomas was with 7:51 to play in the game to break a 28-28 tie.

Jalen Buckley has 23 carries for 117 yards and two TDs on the ground, his first score gave Western a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Marian Lukes ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for Central Michigan and Jase Bauer competed 14 of 27 passes for 205 yards and three scores.

WMU (3-3, 4-6) keeps its bowl hopes alive and will play at Northern Illinois next Tuesday.

CMU (3-3, 5-5) will be at Ohio U. next Wednesday night.