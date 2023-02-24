WMU hockey gears up for NCHC showdown with Denver

WMU hockey hosts Denver this weekend

The Western Michigan hockey team has a huge home series Friday and Saturday against NCHC leading Denver at Lawson Arena.

The Pioneers are ranked third in the country and sit on top of the NCHC standings, while the Broncos are ranked fifth and are in second place just five point behind.

"Every game in this conference is going to be a battle, every point matters," WMU senior forward Jason Polin said. "They are in first place, we are right behind them, we are on their heels so I think this will probably be one of the bigger weekends we've had in a long time."

"It's an opportunity for us to really prove and show where we're at and it will be a great competitive weekend," 2nd year Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler said. "Denver is the best team in the country as far as I can tell. They are deep, they are a veteran team, they won it last year, returned a lot of their quality players from there so it will be a great test for us."

Friday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop, with Saturday's game starting at 6 p.m..