With the national championship in its pocket, Ferris State focuses on 2022

The defending national champion Ferris State football team took part in GLIAC media day on Monday in Detroit, but the Bulldogs were not dwelling on what they accomplished last season.

"We just talked about putting 2021 behind us and just try to win every game," Ferris State senior cornerback Cyntell Williams said. "Start by winning every quarter, then that will translate to winning every game. Forget about 2021 because it's just a memory now and we're just trying to capitalize on 2022 and get back to where we were before."

The Bulldogs have won the GLIAC title the last three seasons, so they are used to being hunted, this season they will wear an even larger target having won the national championship.

"Last year was a long time coming for me," Bulldogs senior offensive lineman Adam Sieler said. "I was a part of 2018, didn't play as much, but still hurt just as much (to lose) so we chad a chip on our shoulder going towards that goal. I think we're almost in a harder spot now because having won and completed our goals, so we're chasing it again."

Ferris State is scheduled to open the season at home against Central Washington on September 1st.