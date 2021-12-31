Whitmer declares Dec. 31 as Chippewa Day, Wolverine Night ahead of bowl games

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Friday, Dec. 31 as Chippewa Day and Wolverine Night in Michigan as both the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University are set to play in their respective bowl games.

The CMU Chippewas and the Washington State Cougars will play in the Sun Bowl, which will kick off at noon.

“I’m rooting for the Chippewas to fight hard and beat the Washington State Cougars in the 88th Sun Bowl,” Whitmer said. “I am confident that coach McElwain will lead the Chippewas to the program’s fourth bowl game win and I encourage every Michigander to join me in cheering them on. Fire up Chips!”

Later in the day, the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs will face each other in the College Football Playoff game at 7:30 p.m.

“With a win at the Orange Bowl, the Wolverines will be National Championship-bound,” Whitmer said. “My best wishes to coach Harbaugh and the whole University of Michigan team as they take the field in their first College Football Playoff game. I encourage every Michigander to cheer on our Wolverines. Go Blue!”