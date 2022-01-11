Luke Morrison returns to Calvin, leads team in scoring

Luke Morrison began his college career playing basketball at Calvin College.

The Bristol, Indiana native transferred to Emory University in Atlanta to play for the last three seasons, but this year has returned to play with the Knights as a graduate student enrolled in the Business Masters program.

Morrison credits his enjoyment the first time around as to why he wanted to come back.

"It's been phenomenal," Morrison said of his time back at Calvin. "Last year we didn't have a season at Emory with COVID so I guess I haven't played in two year basically and I am a basketball guy, I love to play so it has been a lot of fun."

FOX 17 Luke Morrison

Morrison is leading the Knights in scoring through the first 13 games this season at 17.9 per contest.

"He is so multifaceted," 3rd year Calvin coach Bill Sall said. "He is certainly a great three point shooter but he can get down hill and hit the mid range and also get himself in a situation to contribute to others. Along with that I think his defense has really picked up over the course of this year so it is interesting to have someone come in brand new and lead you in scoring but I think he has really been able to, from the team aspect, really grasp what we are trying to do."

Calvin (1-1, 8-5) is scheduled to host rival Hope (2-0, 9-4) on Wednesday at 8 p.m..