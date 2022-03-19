Watch
SportsNCAA

Actions

Michigan to take on Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

NCAA Michigan Colorado St Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) celebrates with teammates at the end of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michigan won 75-63. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NCAA Michigan Colorado St Basketball
NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball
Posted at 4:10 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 04:10:49-04

KNOXVILLE, T.N. — The Michigan Wolverines (18-14) are once again in the NCAA Championship and they will be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (27-7) tonight in Knoxville.

Both teams go into the tournament with wins in their previous games but the Tennessee Vols. are the favorite to win. Michigan beat Colorado State 75-63 on Thursday and Tennessee beat Longwood 88-56.

Hunter Dickinson was one of the players who helped lead the Wolverines to victory, scoring 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. His efforts were bolstered by Frankie Collins and Eli Brooks who also helped lead the team to victory.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had a close game at first but quickly lead the Longwood Lancers 54-29 in the first quarter and 34-27 in the second quarter.

The wolverines and Vols tip-off at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of tonight's game will advance to the Sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot