Michigan to take on Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, T.N. — The Michigan Wolverines (18-14) are once again in the NCAA Championship and they will be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (27-7) tonight in Knoxville.

Both teams go into the tournament with wins in their previous games but the Tennessee Vols. are the favorite to win. Michigan beat Colorado State 75-63 on Thursday and Tennessee beat Longwood 88-56.

Hunter Dickinson was one of the players who helped lead the Wolverines to victory, scoring 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. His efforts were bolstered by Frankie Collins and Eli Brooks who also helped lead the team to victory.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had a close game at first but quickly lead the Longwood Lancers 54-29 in the first quarter and 34-27 in the second quarter.

The wolverines and Vols tip-off at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of tonight's game will advance to the Sweet 16.