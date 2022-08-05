Michigan State not satisfied as fall practice begins

Michigan State not satisfied with 11 wins last season

Michigan State football coach Mel has made it clear that 11-2 last season wasn't good enough.

The Spartans started fall practice on Thursday and they want to be better in 2022.

"It is our job as coaches to press these guys hard everyday," Tucker said, "to make sure that they have intensity and if they have peer accountability then the guys can push each other and hold each other accountable, then we won't have any complacency, we won't have guys getting comfortable and looking for relief and thinking about last year and things like that because we didn't even do anything last year."

MSU was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten East, but don't plan to let that phase them.

"11-2 for many people on the outside they think that is a good year. But for us, the standard we want to hold ourselves to and where we want to get as a program, that's not good enough," Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne said. "Our goal is to win every game on our schedule and then get to Indianapolis, win that, and then play for a national championship."

Michigan State's first game is scheduled for Friday September 2nd at home against Western Michigan.