Michigan State falls to Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

Spartans fail to advance to quarter-finals for first time in tournament history
Michael Conroy/AP
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots over Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Aaron Henry, Aaron Wiggins
Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:52:16-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a first-round Big Ten tournament game.

The eighth-seeded Terrapins gave their NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost but now face top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Michigan in the quarterfinals.

Maryland erased a 12-point first-half deficit to lead 34-30 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half before the Spartans ended a field-goal drought of nearly 12 minutes spanning both halves.

Maryland led by as many as 19 with seven minutes remaining. Malik Hall scored a career-high 19 points for Michigan State.

