EAST LANSING, Mich. — The fourth-ranked Michigan State men's basketball team tolled to an 85-43 win over Hillsdale in and exhibition game Wednesday night at the Breslin Center.

Tyson Walker and Carson Cooper each scored 13 points, Freshman Coen Carr had 12 including a highlight reel dunk that excited the crowd.

The Spartans will take on Tennessee on Sunday at 3:30 in an exhibition game raising money for relief in Maui.