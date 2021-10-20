Michigan State basketball team motivated by being left out of preseason top 25

Spartans begin season unranked for first time in 10 years

The Michigan State men's basketball team is unranked in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since the 2011-2012 season and the Spartans are anxious to show that they belong with the nation's elite.

"I understand where we are, where we deserve to be and where we can be," 27th year Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "We made a little run at the end of last year and I think that run was important, not only did it secure us a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but we played some of our best basketball at the end in tough situations beating three different top five teams.

The last time the Spartans started the season unranked, they shared the Big Ten championship and were a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This year's team believes that it can prove people wrong again.

"I'm mad too," Michigan State senior forward Gabe Brown said. "It is good being the underdogs because I am ready for the season to start for people to really see."

The Spartans host Ferris State next Wednesday in an exhibition game, their first regular season game comes November 9th against 3rd-ranked Kansas in New York.