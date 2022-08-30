Watch Now
Mel Tucker on playing WMU: "we have to play our fannies off"

Michigan State hosts Western Michigan on Friday night
Michael Conroy/AP
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 18:39:31-04
Mel Tucker looking for focus from his team heading into opener

Michigan State is large favorite heading into Friday night's season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is doing his best to make sure his team doesn't take the Broncos lightly.

"We are watching the film and whatever we've seen in their personnel and their film, they are going to be better than that," Tucker said about WMU. "They are going to be way better than that. They are going to be way more intense than that, they are going to be stronger than that , they are going to be faster than that, they are going to be more physical than that. So that is our focus, we have to play our fannies off.

Friday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN.

