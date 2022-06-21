Watch
SportsNCAA

Actions

Lester pleased with WMU's ability to prepare players for the next level

The Broncos regularly send players to the NFL
The Broncos are sending guys to the NFL regularly
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 23:19:27-04

ADA, Mich. — Western Michigan football coach Tim Lester made his annual stop at the WMU Grand Rapids alumni golf outing at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday.

The Broncos saw wide receiver Sky Moore be selected in the second round of the NFL draft and several other players sign on with NFL teams.

"Developing players, that's really what we talk about, it's recruiting and developing,"Lester said. "Developing is probably the most important thing, right? I always tell recruits, there's no, unfortunately, I'm hoping the USFL makes it, I'm hoping the XFL makes it, but there is no developmental league. We are the development, there's no G league, there's no triple A, there's no double A. I tell recruits this, when you pick a place you have to pick the place that will develop. So we feel really solid about our our developmental system."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News