Lester pleased with WMU's ability to prepare players for the next level

ADA, Mich. — Western Michigan football coach Tim Lester made his annual stop at the WMU Grand Rapids alumni golf outing at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday.

The Broncos saw wide receiver Sky Moore be selected in the second round of the NFL draft and several other players sign on with NFL teams.

"Developing players, that's really what we talk about, it's recruiting and developing,"Lester said. "Developing is probably the most important thing, right? I always tell recruits, there's no, unfortunately, I'm hoping the USFL makes it, I'm hoping the XFL makes it, but there is no developmental league. We are the development, there's no G league, there's no triple A, there's no double A. I tell recruits this, when you pick a place you have to pick the place that will develop. So we feel really solid about our our developmental system."