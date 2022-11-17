Late field goal lifts WMU past CMU in the snow

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The snow was falling fast and furious on Wednesday, seriously limiting what the offenses could do in the battle for the cannon trophy in Mount Pleasant as Western Michigan took the trophy back with a 12-10 win over Central Michigan.

Trailing 10-7 with four minutes to play, WMU defensive end Andre Carter sacked CMU quarterback Burt Emanuel in the end zone for a safety.

Emmanuel fumbled the ball and it was recovered in the end zone by the Broncos and originally ruled a touchdown, but overturned after an official review.

Following the free kick, WMU drove inside the Chippewas 10-yard line and freshman Palmer Domschke hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 12-10 lead with 1:52 to play.

Keni-H Lovely intercepted a CMU pass in the final minute to seal the game.

The Broncos lone touchdown came on a 53-yard by Sean Tyler on their first possession of the game for a 7-0 lead.

The Chippewas answered with a 60-yard run by Emmanuel to even the score at 7 after one quarter.

It would be tied at 7 at the half, CMU added a field goal for a 10-7 lead in the third quarter.

WMU out gained CMU 357-253, the Broncos ran for 255 yards led by Tyler's 183 yards on 26 carries.