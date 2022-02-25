Kelser snaps shooting slump, leads Ferris State to win over Michigan Tech

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State leading scorer Walt Kelser had been struggling with his shot the few games, Thursday he busted out scoring a game-high 32 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 76-72 overtime win over Michigan Tech.

"I just want to give out a huge shout-out to coach Bronks (head coach Andy Bronkema)," Kelser said. "He just told me to keep going hard and keep attacking. Things weren't going my way, I had a couple bad games lately and he just told me to stay hard, stay aggressive and that's what I did.

The teams were tied for first place in the GLIAC coming in, so the win means Ferris State gets at least a share of the regular season championship.

"It's a lot of work and I am happy for our players to be able to experience this," Bulldogs head coach Andy Bronkema said. "You usually put this work in and you don't get to experience it and that is the lesson that you have. We do all this for the chance and I just no how special they are and how rare they are."

Ferris State can win it outright on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Northern Michigan at 3 p.m..