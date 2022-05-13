Kalamazoo walk-offs with win over Hope in MIAA Tournament

Kalamazoo 11, Hope 10

For the second straight day the Kalamazoo College baseball team got a walk-off win in the MIAA Tournament.

On Thursday, the Hornets rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth on five walks to force extra innings and then sophomore Lukas Bolton drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to win 11-10.

"We are a great offense," Bolton said. "We know that deep down and after a 6-run inning from Hope we were able to just keep the energy up in dugout, the dugout plays a huge role and we were able to rally back, it was great."

MIAA Baseball Tournament



Kalamazoo 11, Hope 10 - Final/10



The Hornets Lukas Bolton draws a based loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning



Trailing 8-4, the Flying Dutchmen scored six times in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run double from Robbie Stuursma, a two-run home run from Grant Barrett and a two-run single from Evan Maday.

"They are one of the best teams, we are one of the best teams, I think it just comes down to some mental fortitude," K-College head coach Mike Ott said. "We are not obviously playing it for a bases loaded walk, but I think it was the team just being completely relentless, they are relentless, I'm very respectful of their program, but I am really happy that we were able to come out with a win."

The Hornets now advance to the MIAA Championship round on Friday needing just one win to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

