GVSU upsets Davenport in GLIAC quarterfinal

The Grand Valley State volleyball team got past Davenport in five sets on Wednesday in a GLIAC tournament quarterfinal game.

Lakers freshman Jordyn Gates led the way with 23 assists, 22 digs, and 20 kills.

GVSU advances to play Northern Michigan on Friday in the semifinals at Ferris State University.

The top-seeded Bulldogs will take on Michigan Tech, with the winners meeting in the championship on Friday, also at Ferris State.