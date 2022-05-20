Jayden Dentler continues strong season with good start in regionals

Jayden Dentler pitches well

Northwood starting pitcher Jayden Dentler left it all out on the field Friday in an NCAA II Regional against Davenport.

The Otsego High School grad threw eight complete innings allowing five runs, striking out five while throwing 136 pitches.

When Dentler left the game the Timberwolves had a 7-5 lead, before the Panthers rallied for an 8-7 win in 11 innings.

He has had a really nice season with a 7-2 record and an E.R.A. of 2.87 in 94 innings pitched, with two complete games.