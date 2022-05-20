Watch
Jayden Dentler continues strong season with good start in regionals

The Otsego alum pitched 8 strong innings against Davenport
Jayden Dentler, Northwood baseball
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 18:39:16-04
Northwood starting pitcher Jayden Dentler left it all out on the field Friday in an NCAA II Regional against Davenport.

The Otsego High School grad threw eight complete innings allowing five runs, striking out five while throwing 136 pitches.

When Dentler left the game the Timberwolves had a 7-5 lead, before the Panthers rallied for an 8-7 win in 11 innings.

He has had a really nice season with a 7-2 record and an E.R.A. of 2.87 in 94 innings pitched, with two complete games.

