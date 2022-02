Thomas also dished out 7 assists in the win

Posted at 11:04 PM, Feb 24, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —Isaiah Thomas scores 33 points as the Grand Rapids Gold beat the Maine Celtics 129-118 on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.