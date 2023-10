HOLLAND, Mich. — The second-ranked Hope volleyball team got a huge rivalry win over seventh-ranked and rival Calvin in four sets on Wednesday.

Hope tops Calvin in 4 sets in volleyball

The Flying Dutch were led by junior Addie VanderWeide with 22 kills, Lauren Lee had 52 assists, Olivia Fiebing had 23 digs.

The Knight were led by Aerin Bakers who had 16 kills.

Hope (3-0, 15-1) play at St. Mary's next Tuesday, Calvin (1-1, 13-3) will host Trine the same night.