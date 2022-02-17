Hope sweeps Calvin, clinches MIAA regular season title

HOLLAND, Mich. — Evan Thomas scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Hope beat Calvin Wednesday night 93-81.

"We were still confident I mean we talking in the huddle about we just really needed to buckle in on defense," Thomas said about his team facing a deficit in the second half. "We all agreed and had to step it up on defense and play our game. so i think once they went up by 8 or 9 whatever it was, we kinda got a renewed intensity on defense and that led us to get back in the game and take over."

The Flying Dutchmen (11-2, 18-6) have won at least a share of the regular season MIAA title with a chance to win it outright on Saturday when they host Kalamazoo.

No matter what happens, Hope will be the number one seed in next week's conference tournament.