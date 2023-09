HOLLAND, Mich. — The second-ranked Hope volleyball team dropped the first set against Wheaton on Wednesday, but rallied to win the next three and remain undefeated on the season.

Hope rallies to beat Wheaton in 4 sets in home opener

Iowa transfer and former Grand Rapids Christian standout Addie VanderWeide had a game-high 18 kills and Alison DeWeerd added 13.

The Flying Dutch (9-0) head to Illinois Wesleyan this weekend for games against Illinois College and the host Titans.