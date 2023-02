Hope 71, Calvin 59

The Hope women's basketball team beat rival Calvin on Wednesday 71-59 to to break a 3-way tie for first place in the MIAA standings.

Savannah Feenstra led the Flying Dutch (11-2, 20-2) with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Gabby Timmer led the Knights (10-3, 18-4) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Hope has now won 16 straight games against Calvin.

Trine 56, Hope 43

The Hope men fell at home on Wednesday to Trine, 56-43.