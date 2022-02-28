Hope men headed to St. Louis to play in the NCAA Tournament

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope men's basketball team is headed to Saint Louis this week to play in the division three NCAA Tournament.

The Flying Dutchmen (22-6) will take on Wheaton (20-6) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

"We're going to Wash U and we played there in a tournament earlier in the year," Hope head coach Greg Mitchell said. "We like our matchup against Wheaton. It's exciting, just to be in the tournament but also it's one step closer to the weekend and we're just excited to be a part of it and really fired up to be a part of a four team tournament which is how we look at it."

Hope is in the big dance for the first time since 2018.

"It's super exciting," MIAA most valuable player Evan Thomas said. "I think the reaction in the room kinda said for itself. Everyone was really excited, cheering once we saw our name up there. I think it's just kinda cool it shows that our whole season of hard work is coming down to seeing our name up on the bracket."

