Hope 62, Calvin 56

Ella McKinney scored 22 points to lead all scorers as Hope held off Calvin 62-56 on Wednesday in the MIAA opener for both.

The Knights (0-1, 5-1), who led 23-20 after the first quarter, were led by senior Gabby Timmer who scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds.

The Flying Dutch (1-0, 6-0) held Calvin to just 17 total points in the second and third quarters combined.