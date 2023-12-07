Watch Now
Hope can't hold lead against No. 6 Wisconsin-Whitewater

Hope men's basketball
Posted at 10:56 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 22:56:53-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope College men's basketball nearly pulled off an upset of sixth-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday night falling 79-76.

The Flying Dutchmen (4-1) led 76-70 with 34 seconds left in the game, but the Warhawks scored the games final nine points to avoid the upset.

Gabe Quillan (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) led Hope with 19 points, Tanner Wiegerink (West Ottawa) had 18 points and 8 rebounds.

The Flying Dutchmen will host Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday at 3pm.

