Hope beats Trine, earns shot at national championship

Hope reacts to semifinal win

The Hope women's basketball team saw an 18-point lead disappear against Trine before scoring the final five points of the game to secure a 57-52 win in a national semifinal game in Pittsburgh.

The Flying Dutch scored the game's first eight points and never trailed, increasing their lead to 44-26 on a three from senior Kenedy Schoonveld with a little over three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Schoonveld led Hope (31-1) with 15 points, Sydney Muller, who gave the Flying Dutch the lead after the Thunder puller even at 52, added 13 points.

Hope will play Wisconsin-Whitewater (28-4) in the national championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Pittsburgh.