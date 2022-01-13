Hope beats Calvin with 2nd half run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope broke open a close game with a 19-5 run in the second half on its way to a 78-65 rivalry win at Calvin on Wednesday.

Junior Evan Thomas scored 25 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Flying Dutchmen who played without starters Tyler George and Tanner Wiegerink.

"This is huge especially with the week we've had, three huge games this week," Thomas said. "Kind of short-handed, guys are stepping up, filling holes and everyone is playing as tough as possible, so it was a lot of fun, big win."

Hope (3-0, 10-4) has now won six games in a row and leads Albion and Trine by a game in the MIAA standings.

"The second half was really, really good basketball by Hope," Flying Dutchmen head coach Greg Mitchell said. "If I am not mistaken I think we only had one turnover in the second which is amazing when you look at the caliber of team that we were playing. Playing a little bit short-handed guys just have to step up and be tougher and that is exactly what they did against a great team."

Hope is scheduled to host Albion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Calvin (1-2, 8-6) is slated to host Adrian at 5:30 p.m..