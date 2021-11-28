Hassan Haskins lifts Michigan to win over Ohio State, Big Ten East title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for 169 yards and five touchdowns as Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday to win the Big Ten East division title.

"They were well prepared, very determined," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "My favorite saying of all-time is where there is a will there is a way and the will was very strong with our team."

It marks the first time the Wolverine have beaten their rivals since 2011.

The win sends Michigan (11-1) to the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to play Iowa (10-2).