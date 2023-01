ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State women beat visiting Wayne State 81-44 on Thursday night while the Laker men lost to the Warriors 72-63.

GVSU 81, Wayne State 44

The Laker women improve to 6-0 in the GLIAC and 15-1 overall.

Wayne State 72, GVSU 63

GVSU's men's team is not 2-4 in the conference play and 8-8 overall.