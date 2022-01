Posted at 10:58 PM, Jan 13, 2022

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Emily Spitzley scored 22 points as the Grand Valley State women beat rival Ferris State Thursday night 67-59. The Lakers (6-1,13-1) remain in first place in the GLIAC.

