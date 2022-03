BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Grand Valley State women's basketball team couldn't hold a two point halftime lead Wednesday in a 77-53 loss to Glenville State at the division two final four in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ellie Droste led the Lakers (31-3) with 14 points, Emily Spitzley added 13 but as a team GVSU shot just 1-13 from three point land.

Grand Valley was a young team and is expected to return many contributors for the 2022-2023 season.