ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State volleyball team rolled to a three set win over Colorado Christian at home on Thursday in game on of the Hampton Inn and Suite Grand Rapids Downtown Classic.

Jordyn Gates (Grand Rapids Christian) had 9 kills and 18 assists for the Lakers (3-0).

GVSU will play Tiffin on Friday at 1 p.m. before taking on Clarion at 7 p.m., they wrap up the classic on Saturday against Ursuline.