GVSU starts season with top 5 showdown at Lubbers Stadium

GVSU preps for Mines

Grand Valley State will host Colorado School of Mines on Thursday night at Lubber Stadium to kickoff the 2022 football season.

The Orediggers were a national semifinalist last season and, just like the Lakers, begin the season ranked in the top five in that nation.

"Playing Grand Valley football, a physical brand with a lot of discipline, not beating ourselves," GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said when asked about what he wanted to see from his team in game one. "We are going to give our best effort, we just can't beat ourselves. Turnovers, pre-snap penalties, post-snap penalties, assignment busts, we can't be soft. We're going to have to be really physical."

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.