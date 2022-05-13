GVSU men's golf team to make short trip to Nationals with confidence

GVSU men's golf making a short trip to nationals

The Grand Valley State men's golf team is headed to Nationals for just the fourth time in program history thanks to tying for first at regionals last weekend.

"We are peaking at the right time as a unit," sophomore Nick Krueger said. "We are starting to get help from all of the spots in our lineup, we are all playing better and peaking at the right time so it was cool to see us play against some good teams especially the second ranked team in the country (Arkansas Tech) and beat them by a good amount so it pretty special, pretty cool."

Sophomore Charlie Delong won the individual championship at regionals in a playoff, he also won the Motor City Invitational back in October at TPC Michigan in Dearborn which is where Nationals is being held starting Monday.

"Going into any event with confidence is huge," Delong said. "When you know you are playing well and you can just trust that your own game is good enough it is always a good feeling to have going in and it is just awesome to see our whole team going into this event with that confidence to play well."

The Lakers are one of 20 teams to advance to Dearborn with the top eight advancing to medal match play.

"It's pretty exciting," GVSU head coach Gary Bissell said. "Anytime that you can come down to the final 20 teams you know you've done something pretty special so it is one of those things, all bets are off once you get to the national championship and I think we've got as good of a chance as anybody and that is the attitude we're taking."