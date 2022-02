CALEDONIA, Mich. — Ellie Droste scored 15 points to lead the GVSU women's basketball team to a 54-44 win over Davenport.

The Lakers clinch the regular season GLIAC championship and also earn head coach Mike Williams his 300th career win.

Down both Deleon Brown and Jake Van Tubbergen, the GVSU men beat Davenport 71-67 behind 24 points from Isaac Gassman.