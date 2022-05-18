GVSU heads to Super Regionals with more to prove

GVSU softball hits the road for super regionals

The Grand Valley State softball team is headed to Evansville, Indiana for the Super Regionals of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Lakers (43-6) will take on the top seed in the Midwest Region, Southern Indiana (47-11).

Despite having the best record in the region and being the two-time defending champs, GV was given the three seed, and they felt a little disrespected.

"Rankings obviously don't mean anything the game doesn't know who is supposed to win," GVSU senior shortstop Lydia Goble said. "We definitely felt like we had to go out there and prove ourself a little bit which is totally fine, we take that with a chip on our shoulders and we just go out there and show them what we thought was supposed to happen."

"I really do think that each and every one of us kind of take those things a little bit personal and we feel like we have something to prove and just playing our game," senior pitcher Hannah Beatus said.

The Lakers breezed through the regional round last weekend hosted by two seed Indianapolis, including a 7-0 win over the Greyhounds.

GVSU preps for super regionlas

Dana says "All the teams in the region, they are all good solid teams and it is just a matter of how the numbers shake out. We are ready to play wherever they send us, whether we're home or on the road, whoever we play so that is the mentality we have to have."

The Super Regionals are best of three starting with game one on Thursday at 2 p.m..