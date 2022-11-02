GVSU gives Michigan State fits in exhibition game

Michigan State 73, GVSU 56

Michigan State overcame a slow start to beat Grand Valley State 73-56 Tuesday in an exhibition men's basketball game at the Breslin Center.

The Lakers led 36-31 at the half and were led by Northern Illinois transfer Chinedu Kinglsey Okanu who had 17 points.

Cornell Mann says "I think this team we have is going to fight, scratch and claw for whatever we can get," first year GVSU head coach Cornell Mann said. "Even in a loss I think we'll still be proud of the guys because they put it out on the court each and every time."

Malik Hall led five Spartans in double figures with 15 points, A.J. Hoggard has 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

"Consistency is what every coach looks for and we've got our work cut out for us," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. "Now it's back to the lab, my favorite place to go, and see if we can get our guys to play harder and guard a little better."

Michigan State is scheduled to open the season on Monday at home against Northern Arizona.

Grand Valley State's first game is set for November 11th against Southwest Baptist in Nashville, Tennessee.