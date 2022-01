Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 29, 2022

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Jake Van Tubbergan scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Grand Valley State (7-4, 13-5) beat Purdue Northwest 89-80. Davenport (5-4, 9-7) lost at home to Wisconsin-Parkside 95-73, Jarrin Randall led the Panthers with 25 points.

