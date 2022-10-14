Ferris, GVSU battle in 1 versus 2 matchup on Saturday

Anchor-Bone classic preview

It will be number one versus number two on Saturday at Top Taggart Field when Ferris State (1-0, 5-0) hosts Grand Valley State (1-0, 6-0) at 1 p.m.

"This is what you come here to play, this is why you come to Grand Valley and I'm sure that is why they go to Ferris, is to play in big games like this, so we're excited," GVSU junior quarterback Cade Peterson said. "The biggest thing is we need to take it like every other week, have fun, go out and play the game we love. Go out and execute and it will take care of itself."

Both schools have played and beat some of the top schools in the nation already this season.

"We faced a team that was in the national semifinal Colorado School of Mines, we were up, we were down, we won the game," Lakers head coach Matt Mitchell said. "We went to Colorado State Pueblo who was undefeated and then we played Saginaw two weeks ago. They were 4-0, so we have had some of these experiences that have worked well for us. We are going to try and lean back on some of the things that we've done well, some of these top twenty five matchups we've had, and try to have the same focus on this week."

The defending national champion Bulldogs have won five in a row in the series, but four of those have been decided by seven points or less. The only exception was the playoff game last season, played in a snow storm.

"Statistically, you look at how many yards we have rushing and how many yards we have passing and first downs and all that stuff, and we are really close," Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said. "It's going to be a really interesting contest and both teams are obviously going to understand that. The team that plays better is going to win."

The Bulldogs feature a defense ranked second in the nation in yards allowed, but allowed 28 points in a five point win last week over Saginaw Valley State.

"We take pride against any team we play," Ferris State junior defensive end Caleb Murphy said. "We got scored on a few times last week, and we did not like it, so just coming back trying to be perfect, obviously there is going to be some mistakes, but just coming back every play and doing the right things."

The winner will stay in first place in the GLIAC and help itself when it comes to regional rankings later in the season.