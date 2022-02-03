Watch
GVSU class led by 11 offensive lineman

The Lakers loaded up on the big fellas in 2022 class
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Grand Valley inks 43 recruits in 2021 class
Posted at 7:35 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 19:35:14-05
GVSU signs new class

Grand Valley State signed 32 new football on Wednesday, 17 of them from the state of Michigan.

11 of the new Lakers are offensive linemen.

"Big guys are tough to find," GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said. "Really difficult to find big, skilled athletes like these guys and I also think we are seeing a trend in college football where there is a lot of individuals in the transfer portal but you don't see a lot of offensive lineman and interior defensive lineman. I still think that is a position where you have to recruit, grow and develop those guys in house because they are just not available so when we have the opportunity to take them, we are going to take them."

