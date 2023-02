GVSU 60, Michigan Tech 43

The Grand Valley State women's basketball team held Michigan Tech to just 34 percent shooting in a 60-43 win on Thursday night.

Paige VanStee scored 13 points and Ellie Droste added 10 points for the Lakers who's only conference loss of the season came to the Huskies 57-56 in Houghton back on January 21st.

GVSU (11-1, 21-2) will host Northern Michigan on Saturday at 1 p.m..