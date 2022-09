Ferris State rolls over Waldorf

Carson Gulker ran for five touchdowns as top-ranked Ferris State (3-0) cruised to a 69-3 homecoming win over Waldorf on Saturday at Top Taggart Field.

Evan Cummins completed 13 of 19 passes for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Ferris State travels to Findlay next Saturday for a noon kickoff.