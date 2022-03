BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Grand Valley State women's basketball team knocked off Missouri Western 67-44 on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama to advance to the Final Four.

Emily Spitzley led four Lakers in double figures with 20 points.

Michael Wade/NCAA Emily Spitzley, GVSU

GVSU (31-2) will take on Glenville State on Wednesday at 7 p.m..

The Pioneers beat West Texas A&M 103-56 in their quarterfinal on Monday.