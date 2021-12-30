Gov. Whitmer declares Thursday as Spartan Day ahead of Peach Bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Thursday, Dec. 30 as Spartan Day in Michigan.

It was announced ahead of the Peach Bowl between the Michigan State University Spartans and the Pittsburgh Panthers in a news release Thursday.

“I encourage every Michigander to root for the Spartans as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl,” Whitmer said. “Spartan teams are never beaten, and under coach Mel Tucker’s leadership this year we have seen an expectation-defying season like no other. Go Green and Tuck Comin’!”

This is MSU’s first bowl game under Tucker’s coaching tenure and the 30th bowl game in Spartan history.