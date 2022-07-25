GLIAC media day: Grand Valley works to "be the best that we can be"

Experience leads the way for GVSU in 2022

GLIAC media day for football took place in Detroit on Monday.

Grand Valley State is coming off a 10-2 season in 2021 falling twice to Ferris State and finishing runner-up to the Bulldogs in the GLIAC standings.

The preseason picks have Ferris and GV finishing one-two again this fall, the Lakers would like a different outcome.

"We get to play against one of the best offenses in the nation every single day," GVSU linebacker Abe Swanson said. "So when we get to play someone of that caliber it just adds a little more spark to us, adds a little more enjoyment. You are playing one of the best teams in the nation you've got to bring out your best and you said iron sharpens iron, that's absolutely correct."

Lakers head coach Matt Mitchell begins his 13th year at the helm and is excited about the team returns this fall.

"We have a lot of guys back and I definitely sense a hunger to try to be the best that we can be." Mitchell said. "From spring ball to summer work outs, I've seen really incredible effort and growth mindset trying to be the best they can be."

Grand Valley State is scheduled to open the season at home national semifinals Colorado School of Mines on September 1st.